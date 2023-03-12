Reader’s Opinion | More information about allergies and celiac disease for restaurant staff

Allergy training or an allergy passport would be an excellent help to increase knowledge.

Restaurants, cafeterias and other establishments that prepare and sell food should have training on various allergies and celiac disease. There is quite a wide range of allergies and some of them are even life-threatening. At worst, the eater can go into anaphylactic shock, which can lead to death if it is not treated quickly and properly. Not to mention other symptoms that are more common such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, headache and so on. It often takes a long time for the body to recover after eating an allergenic food.

Many allergy sufferers and celiacs constantly come across the fact that the staff does not have enough information about different allergies and diseases. It’s usually a matter of guesswork whether you’re getting suitable nutrition, or whether there’s something in it that causes you to get sick. Restaurants must have a self-monitoring plan, but the law still does not require this knowledge of allergies. It is therefore the responsibility of each company whether the staff is trained or not.

Nowadays, all kinds of cards, trainings and passports are required in different workplaces. Allergy training or an allergy pass would be an excellent help to increase the knowledge and skills of the staff of food restaurants and other companies that prepare and distribute food about different allergies and celiac disease.

I’m allergic too

We publish the writing

exceptionally with a nickname.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.