Reader’s Opinion | More detailed condition surveys of the houses would produce more precise repairs

in Helsingin Sanomat (HS in Ytime 18.6.) the architect Panu Kaila’s opinions on the pain points of renovation construction were reviewed. One of them was the generalization made in the condition inspections, the interpretation of exceeding the technical service life without an on-site examination by the condition inspector.

There is no unequivocal time limit for the technical service life, but it is case-specific. The condition of the structure and, based on that, an estimate of the remaining service life should be established based on an inspection visit.

Generalization in fitness checks can cause other problems. For example, conclusions about the condition of the entire facade based on individual damages easily lead to over-repair.

The recommendation of the condition inspection could be a more detailed condition survey, in which the damage to the facade would be mapped in detail and the repairs would be made as precise repairs. Spot repair would reduce the unnecessary demolition of old structures and the loss of new building material. This would also have the effect of employing fitness researchers, masons, carpenters and painters, among others.

Pertti Metiäinen

technology license, repair construction

Helsinki

