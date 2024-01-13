Reader's Opinion | More communal group apartments are needed

The design of apartments can promote the creation of a natural sense of community.

Elderly were an integral part of the family and work community in agricultural society. Now close relatives, if there are any, often live far away. Loneliness is heavy. The world has changed too. However, many elderly people want to live at home and in familiar corners. In urban areas, you can get home care and food at home.

The elderly need conversational partners. The design of apartments can promote the creation of a natural sense of community. In the common yard of an apartment building, you can easily find acquaintances and conversation partners for a good day. Earth connects! In the common spaces, you can do crafts with others, which is both fun and useful. If a large apartment has a side apartment, it offers the possibility of living for three generations.

Annamari Jukko presented a sensible proposal (HS Opinion 9.1.): In larger apartments, the young and the elderly could live under the same roof. Communal group apartments must be among other housing.

Pole trees at home and daily short walks are good for maintaining good health. The recipient's friendly smile warms you up! There should be more benches along the outdoor promenades in Helsinki. Sometimes you just want to rest and talk with your partner about the weather, for example. Our own small garden plot also offers contact with nature and useful exercise as a counterbalance to the television and smart devices.

Olli Lehtovuori

91 years, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.