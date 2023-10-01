Reader’s Opinion | More bicycle spaces are coming to the new commuter trains

In the new commuter train fleet, the number of bicycle spaces can be modified according to the season.

Birgitta Salmela asked (HS Opinion 23.9.), whether it would be possible to add bicycle spaces to VR’s train fleet. We are familiar with Salmela’s desire to modify the train fleet. The demand for bicycle spaces always increases in summer, when the cycling season is at its hottest.

From spring 2026, we will respond to this need for bicycle spaces with a new commuter train fleet, where the number of bicycle spaces can be modified according to the season. One new commuter train has around 20 bicycle spaces in the summer season.

We work closely with Pyöräliito and regularly discuss various options to improve the customer experience of passengers who cycle. Pyöräliitto’s representatives have also tested the bicycle spaces planned for the new commuter trains.

We have also studied the possibility of reducing benches from the current train fleet in order to increase bicycle spaces. VR’s goal is to increase carbon-neutral train travel, and increasing bicycle seats by reducing benches is not suitable for that: the majority of our customers travel without bicycles, and removing benches from long-distance trains would mean that some trips would not be made entirely.

Bicycle spaces are booked significantly more in summer than in other seasons. This year, we added bike spaces between Helsinki and Turku for the summer, when suitable equipment was released from the night train service. In the summer months, we also offered train passengers a city bike at a discount of -20 percent in cooperation with HSL.

In his article, Salmela also took a stand on the pricing of bicycle spaces. You can bring a bike on local trains free of charge, and on long-distance trains you can take a bike with you for a fee of 4–8 euros.

Marika Schugk

director responsible for customer experience and service development, VR

