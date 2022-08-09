Reader’s Opinion | More apartments and fewer offices are needed in the capital region

There is a solution to the problem of underutilization of office space, if only it is put into use.

Capital region the office market has long had a structural underutilization problem. Its size is one million square meters, or about 12 percent of the office space. The driver has been, among other things, more efficient use of space.

Although hybrid working was already familiar before the corona epidemic, now the challenge for companies is to attract employees to the office. Employees also want better quality space inside and outside the walls. Good accessibility is a basic requirement.

The best solution for the environment is a more efficient use of the existing building. However, the development of a technically outdated office property through renovation is only possible if the technical and economic boundary conditions are met. Demand even for A-class offices is not everywhere.

There are several workplace areas in the capital region whose design premises are outdated. In the 1970s and 1980s, offices were built in areas that were not considered suitable for housing production, such as on the edges of industrial areas and along ring roads and radial roads. These areas are characterized by low rental levels and high vacancy rates.

The financial equation is complicated by short leases compared to international standards. Modernization is challenging. A low room height does not guarantee an aesthetically good end result, and implementing modern building technology is difficult.

The underutilization problem can be viewed at the object level with statistical data. Pitäjänmäki leads the statistics of the capital region, where 26.3 percent of office space was vacant at the end of 2021. The office stock has been completed in three equally strong waves. The first wave started in the early 1980s and ended in the aftermath of the 1990s recession. The second wave started in the mid-1990s and ended with the bursting of the IT bubble. The third wave ended with the financial crisis.

“ The problem of underutilization of office buildings is a waste of financial resources.

Underutilized buildings can be found in all decades in terms of the year of completion, but the problem especially concerns the first wave. These buildings represent a third of Pitäjänmäki’s building stock, but almost half of the underutilized square meters.

The chronic underuse problem of buildings is a waste of financial resources and an unnecessary source of emissions. This is maintained with inflexible formulas and political policies.

The solution to the problem is to allow demolishing supplementary construction and plan changes to apartments without forced restrictions on the form of ownership where living while taking environmental factors into account is possible. The circular economy of building demolition must be promoted by removing obstacles from the regulatory environment. Incentives could even be created for the reuse of building parts as part of a new building.

Copying the Swedish model, a temporary change of purpose of use should be allowed with a building permit for fifteen years, which would also facilitate the temporary use of business premises as housing service properties, for example.

Demand factors change over time. More apartments and fewer offices are needed in the capital region. Would it be time to ventilate the rigid principles of urban planning and let the market respond to demand?

Miika Kotaniemi

director, Rakli association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.