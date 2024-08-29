Reader’s Opinion | More and more long-term patients have to choose between food and treatment

Reader’s opinion|In the budget rush, the growing costs of being sick must be addressed.

Getting sick the constant rise in costs does not only burden low-income or unemployed people. More and more middle-income people are struggling with the rising costs of long-term illness. The government must address the costs of being sick in the budget rush.

For long-term patients, the situation has been challenging for a long time. According to a survey conducted last fall by four organizations representing people with allergies, asthma, psoriasis, rheumatism and intestinal diseases, an increasing number of people in working life already considered the costs of the disease to be at least a fairly large burden. For example, a good fifth of those earning more than 45,000 euros a year felt this way.

The pressure to save in health care, increased customer fees and drug cap at the turn of the year, changes made to social security benefits and the increase in the general price level pile up for long-term patients. The government’s proposed new increases in customer fees and drug tax force more and more people to choose between food, medicine and medical care.

Along with the proposed decisions, there must be ways to help people cope with their illness without financial disaster. As a result of poor treatment of long-term illnesses, everyone loses. The ability to work and function of the sick threatens to deteriorate. Untreated diseases create a risk for society’s crisis resilience and economy. As a nation, we cannot afford that.

In the soon-to-be-started budget crisis, the decision-makers must have the wisdom to cancel the increases in social and health care customer fees. Customer fees must be reduced if they endanger the livelihood of the sick person. We are also pressuring the government to give its presentation on the division of the annual deductible for medical costs. These would be concrete ways to improve the situation of long-term patients.

Sonja Bäckman

Executive Director, Psoriasis Association

Paula Hellemaa

executive director, Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association

Autoimmune Diseases Collaborative Network

