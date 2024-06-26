Thursday, June 27, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Misogyny is not just a boy’s problem

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2024
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | Misogyny is not just a boy's problem
When a girl encounters misogynistic attitudes, she can unconsciously adopt the attitudes as part of her self-image.

Children are exposed at an even younger age to online porn that degrades women and is violent. Yle news (23.6.) of British boys who ask at school how hard a woman can be strangled during sex. Spreading misogynistic attitudes Andrew Tate is the idol of many boys.

Boys are not born with misogynistic attitudes, but children and young people learn their attitudes from their environment. If boys learn that women are inferior, girls learn the same. Girls’ anxiety has increased strongly in recent years.

Boys’ skewed attitudes towards women can affect their ability to form functioning relationships as adults or increase their risk of committing sexual or violent crimes. When a girl encounters misogynistic attitudes, she may unconsciously adopt the attitudes as part of her self-image. Internalized stigma weakens faith in one’s own abilities and is a serious risk to psychological well-being. The consequences of misogyny are visible in schools.

It is challenging to talk to children and young people about misogyny without demonizing boys and causing girls unnecessary fears. However, the problem will not go away by remaining silent. Misogyny needs to stop, but in the meantime, girls need an open discussion about misogyny and ways to deal with the emotions it evokes.

Ave Valojä

psychologist, Keuruu

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

