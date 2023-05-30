Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Reader's Opinion | Messages about weight control are contradictory

May 30, 2023
in World Europe


Opinion|Reader’s opinion

At the moment, we are facing a triple problem: the birth rate is decreasing, the elderly population in need of care is growing, and the middle-aged population’s ability to function is declining.

Delivery manager Jussi Pullinen wrote about the double standard regarding exercise (HS 28.5.): on the one hand, we are worried about the decrease in exercise with our own muscles, on the other hand, electric boards and other things that reduce healthy exercise are under the special protection of the state under the pretext of business freedom.

The same goes for obesity. One page of HS might talk about the harms caused by obesity and the burden it causes on society, on the other page they rave about pie recipes that are full of butter and energy. A necessary snack for those who do sedentary work, of course! At the moment, we are facing a triple problem: the birth rate is decreasing, the elderly population in need of care is growing, and the functioning capacity of the middle-aged population is deteriorating prematurely. That’s something for future governments to think about.

Timo Strandberg

doctor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

