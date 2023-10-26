Meat and other products of the animal kingdom provide a significant amount of nutrients essential for a child’s development.

Helsinki deputy mayor Johanna Laisaari (sd) told HS in an interview (18.10.), that according to the Oslo model, Helsinki kindergartens could consider giving up meat. However, meat and other products of the animal kingdom offer a significant amount of nutrients essential for a child’s development.

The Health Library classifies vitamins B12, B2 and D, iodine, calcium, iron and zinc as critical nutrients for vegetarians. Foods of animal origin serve as the main source of critical nutrients. It is difficult or impossible to get enough of them from vegetarian food, or their absorption is weaker from vegetables.

Vitamin B12 it is possible to get only from products of the animal kingdom without supplements. Its lack can cause permanent damage to a growing child. Vitamin D is essential for healthy bone development. In a University of Helsinki study published in 2021, all vegan children (n=6) had vitamin D levels close to the powder limit.

Iodine is critical for children’s growth and intellectual development, and its main sources, in addition to salt, are the products of the animal kingdom. Well-absorbed iron is only available from products of the animal kingdom, such as meat. Iron plays an important role in the development of a child’s brain. Zinc is better absorbed from the muscle and is essential for adequate growth and immune defense.

“ Daycare centers’ food choices cannot be based solely on climate goals.

Last In a Canadian study published in According to another large review published in 2017, the growth and weight of vegetarian children were generally closer to the lower limits of recommendations. According to the review, no conclusions could be drawn about the effect of vegetarianism on children’s health due to lack of research data.

For a child in full-time care, daycare meals provide most of the energy and nutrients for the weekdays. At the population level, there is no long-term researched information on how a vegetarian diet affects children’s growth and development. The food choices of daycare centers cannot be based solely on climate goals, because we are dealing with a group of people who need a lot of nutrients and are in a vulnerable stage of life.

