Friday, January 26, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Markets in the inner city once again become temporary parking areas

January 25, 2024
Parking in the inner city of Helsinki is challenging because of the snow.

Helsinki downtown street parking is again extremely challenging due to winter weather conditions and snowdrifts. Would it be possible to quickly harness, for example, Kasarmitori, Kampintori and Fredrikintori into temporary resident parking places for inner-city resident parking? And also take care of their winter maintenance?

After the security police moved out of Ratakatu, even that section of the street would now have a few more places, if only it were marked with official traffic signs. Resident parking permit prices have been increased and, as far as I understand, will continue to be increased, but unfortunately, the city is still not proactively or sensitively offering compensation for the fees.

Pertti Lehikoinen

B resident parking permit holder, Helsinki

