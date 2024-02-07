Reader's Opinion | Many women who have given birth would need regular follow-up care

After giving birth, I have experienced strong despair, anxiety and depression.

Finland the low birth rate has been talked about for a long time, and the reasons behind it have been speculated. However, I have not yet come across a discussion about the importance of postpartum care for the number of children in the family, so I will share my own experience.

I recently gave birth to my first child by vaginal delivery after receiving good treatment for my severe fear of childbirth, which was related to possible permanent damage to the body's functions. The birth of a full-term, small-sized baby went well without complications, and the birth experience was positive.

However, recovering from childbirth has come as a big shock to me, because I didn't know how to prepare in advance for what kind of changes and functional problems in the pelvis and lower back area can result from a well-succeeded childbirth. I feel that I have been betrayed and cheated. I have experienced intense despair, anxiety and depression due to my symptoms, although my recovery is still in progress.

During pregnancy, recovery from childbirth was not discussed at the counseling center, and my health has not been of interest to the counseling center since the birth. Due to my worries and uncertainty, I applied for an emergency appointment with a health center doctor. However, this only stated that my recovery has progressed completely normally and there is no cause for concern so far.

After giving birth, women are left alone without regular physical and psychological support, care and monitoring. A single follow-up inspection is not sufficient and will be too late to help if concerns or questions arise earlier.

The experience of being alone and being abandoned, as well as the fear of my body being possibly permanently damaged, has been such a traumatic experience for me psychologically that our dream of two children will not come true due to my decision.

Regular and appropriate follow-up care and support during pregnancy and childbirth, especially for first-time mothers like me, can be essential both in terms of mental health and the family's final number of children. Those who have given birth deserve regular physical and psychological care and support even after giving birth.

Anxious new mother

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

