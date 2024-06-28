Reader’s Opinion | Many rainbow people still experience hatred and discrimination

Reader’s opinion|As acts and speeches of hate become more common, the hope of the rainbow people has gradually turned into anxiety and fear again.

Body in my own youth in the 1980s and 1990s, firmly in the closet. Church workers, church decision-makers, teachers, government decision-makers and other adults scared me into the closet with their words and actions. It was very clear that being open about my sexual and gender identity would be dangerous to my physical and mental health. My heart breaks because rainbow youth are still facing the same things.

Adult spiritual violence, discrimination, other threats of violence and exclusion leave marks on the mind of children and young people that are just as destructive as physical violence. The fear is increased by the fact that a large part of adults do not intervene in discrimination or harassment, and some do not even intervene in violence.

When I graduated as a social worker-deacon in the early 2000s, the church was not safe for me. Outside the church, however, there was progress in human rights in different areas of the rainbow people’s lives, and slowly the church also followed social changes – at least partially.

This raised hope and many rainbow people thought that life without the hatred, discrimination and threats that people directed at us would be possible. Hope has gradually turned into anxiety and fear again as acts and speeches of hate become more common.

Many of us are afraid every day, because more and more often we rainbow people face hate, violence and discrimination at all levels of society in our everyday life. Some of the rainbow people also experience racism and ableism as members of many minorities.

Parliament and the government would have the highest decision-making power to prevent the discrimination and violence faced by rainbow people, but instead the government program does not read anything about the rights of rainbow people and some of the decision-makers talk about minorities in a discriminatory way.

According to studies, rainbow youth face discrimination, harassment and violence in all areas of life more often than other young people, and are left without the help and support of both parents and professionals more often than other young people. According to research, discrimination, harassment, threat of violence and violence increase the suicide risk of rainbow people of all ages.

The good ones decision makers, you should protect the vulnerable and promote their safety. Your current message to rainbow people seems to be that our lives don’t matter.

Ani Iivanainen

social worker-deacon (amk)

Master’s student in gender studies

Vihti

