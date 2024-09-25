Reader’s Opinion | Many elderly people have fears about doing business online

Reader’s opinion|A responsible digital society takes into account all ages.

Social digitization is progressing rapidly, as in opinion writing (HS 18.9.) and in Vieraskynä writing (HS 19.9.) was stated. The population is aging at the same time: In the Nordic countries, the proportion of the population over 65 was 20 percent in 2022. The number will continue to grow in the coming years.

The articles creditably highlighted how the digitization of services can push aside citizens with insufficient digital capabilities or other challenges. It is essential that the development of digital services takes into account the needs of all target groups, so that no one is left out.

Some seniors already feel that they cannot keep up with the speed of digitalization. According to a survey carried out by Tietoevry in Finland, Sweden and Norway, one in three Finns aged 65 or older feels that their ability to act independently has deteriorated due to the digitization of services. In addition, 76 percent of Finnish seniors need help using digital services. Even 300,000 seniors have not used digital services at all.

Digital services make everyday transactions easier and faster. However, there are fears associated with doing business online, and the general discussion atmosphere does not increase confidence in them. The most important thing in the accessibility of digital services is to strengthen people’s agency: services should be used together with people, not on their behalf.

Artificial intelligence, robotics and participatory design are tools that can improve the accessibility of services. In addition, resources are needed to provide digital support, so that digital and media skills can be taught, especially to those outside the labor market. A unique digital support network has been developed in Finland, the importance of which continues to grow.

Learning digital skills is not just memorization – it requires both discussion and encounters. Everyone should encourage others to develop as users of digital services.

Tiina Häkkä

Head of Public Sector

Tietoevry Tech Services

Emmaleena Niemi

coordinator

Iädigituki project

The Confederation of Elderly Work

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.