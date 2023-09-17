Reader’s Opinion | Manufacturers of means of production win in the green transition

Finland’s strategy should be mastering green technology rather than green bulk energy production.

Hydrogen economy in his opinion piece on (HS 7.9.) energy economy experts Olli Pyrhönen, Esa Vakkilainen and Petteri Laaksonen took a stand on the possibilities of Finland and Scandinavia in the green transition and investments in the energy sector. Pohjola has significant renewable energy production potential. On the other hand, it was rightly stated that the produced energy should be further refined as far as possible in the energy production area or in its vicinity.

However, I believe that the winners in the green transition are not so much the producers of green energy, but those who master the technology needed for the transition and manufacture the necessary production equipment. These include, for example, producers of electrolyzers needed for hydrogen production, developers of hydrogen transfer systems and storages, and manufacturers of fuel cells.

The benefit that the Danes get from wind power is not only the production of wind electricity but also the manufacture of wind turbines. The world’s largest producer of wind turbines is the Danish company Vestas, the Danes own Nokia. Finland’s research and industrial policy strategy should be more about mastering green technology than the production of green bulk energy.

Juha Korpijärvi

Doctor of Technology, Mikkeli

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.