Reader's Opinion | Mandatory control must be regulated as punishment

A person using coercive control tries to take over another person completely.

Last in the Ministry of Justice investigated the criminalization of mental violence in Finland. The Council of Europe's convention against violence against women and domestic violence requires states to criminalize coercion that seriously threatens the victim's ability to function and mental health.

About the settlement it turns out that mental abuse rarely leads to punishment. As such, no criminal code covers extreme mental violence, which can manifest itself as multiple restrictions on the victim's freedom of action. This type of emotional abuse is called coercive control.

Coercive control is long-lasting and consists of several different components. The victim can be isolated, he can be the target of constant threats, his clothing, behavior or spending of money can be controlled. Threats of physical and sexual violence can also be means of control.

Compelling a controlling person tries to take over another person completely. Those living under such control have no opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination. An attempt to break free from control can expose you to serious violence.

The consequences for the victim's mental, sexual and physical health are serious. The victim may experience blurring of reality and intense anxiety. As a result of coercive control, problematic substance use and the risk of suicide attempts increase. Outwardly, the only sign of coercive control may be the victim's symptoms. However, services rarely recognize violence as the cause of the symptoms, which prevents victims from getting help.

The fear of being killed by the perpetrator is justified. Coercive control is a common form of intimate partner violence, but it may target not only the spouse but also other family members. It can be part of the spiritual violence used by the leaders of the faith community. It can also occur in different caring relationships. Coercive control by family members, relatives, or the wider community is a key component of so-called honor-related violence. In this case, it may start already in the victim's childhood.

Coercive control also occurs in forced marriages and human trafficking. The separate criminalization of coercive control could increase the prevention of these forms of violence in their initial stages. At the same time, making coercive control a crime would strengthen the ongoing criminalization of forced marriage.

Ministry of Justice according to the report, it is justified to establish a separate set of criminal codes for coercive control in order to make process-like mental violence punishable. Organizations have been demanding this for years.

The government's program promises to find out the need for the criminalization of coercive control. However, the matter has already been resolved. Now is the time to criminalize this serious form of violence and violation of human rights.

Johanna Latvala

Human Rights Association

Pia Puu Oksanen

Amnesty International Finland section

Natalie Gerbert

Monika-Naiset liitto ry

