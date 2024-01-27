Reader's Opinion | Mandatory automatic headlight control for cars

Headlight automation would automatically switch on the car's headlights depending on the lighting situation.

EU legislation has introduced several mandatory safety-enhancing functions to new cars. These include, for example, lane departure warning and, most recently, overspeed warning. These functions alert the driver to potential safety-threatening situations with beeps or vibrations. However, constant wake-ups and beeps easily cause irritation, and then the functions are turned off to avoid disturbing.

A safety system more necessary than these beepers would be mandatory headlight automation. That is, one that by default would automatically switch on the car's headlights depending on the lighting situation. This would immediately improve traffic safety, because there are constantly many drivers in traffic who do not know or understand how to use the lights of their new cars.

These drivers drive in the dark or in bad weather without taillights, only small spotlights twinkling in front. In bad weather, these ninja drivers are difficult to spot, which puts traffic at risk. In other words, automatic headlamps become mandatory for new cars. The reform would not be expensive to implement, and it would not annoy the driver with beeps.

Jarkko Lahtinen

Espoo

