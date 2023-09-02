Reader’s Opinion | Managing and owning family businesses are different things

The myth that family business capital is lazy is not true.

Professors Topi Miettinen and Joacim Tåg presented (HS Opinion 31.8.) some research results regarding the management and profitability of family businesses from different countries. According to their interpretation, inheritance tax is useful because it helps divert capital away from family businesses to better managed, more productive operations.

The myth that family business capital is lazy is not true. There is plenty of research data in Finland and elsewhere, which shows that family businesses are both growth-oriented and productive. For example, Statistics Finland’s research from 2017 shows that the return on equity of large domestic family businesses is superior when looking at different company sizes and ownership bases.

The research results highlighted by Miettinen and Tåg seem to mainly indicate that family businesses should invest in developing ownership skills. It’s a valid observation.

Instead, the question of the tax costs of ownership continuity should be considered separately from management. A good owner constantly evaluates how to manage the company as efficiently as possible, what the company’s funds are used for, and whether the current ownership structure is the best possible in the future. Decisions regarding these matters should be made from the right starting points, not forced by a certain kind of tax burden.

Inheritance and gift tax is not suitable for improving the business base, but rather causes unnecessary distortions in the decision-making of companies and owners. In addition, it is likely that the inheritance and gift tax will impoverish the companies with a strong balance sheet and good profitability the most – i.e. precisely those companies where the funds lost to taxes could be put to particularly productive use.

Alexander Bargum

Chairman of the board of the Association of Family Businesses

