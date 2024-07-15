Reader’s Opinion | Make a surprise visit to an old relative or acquaintance

Reader’s opinion|The most precious thing we can give each other is time.

Let’s toast on our summer holiday trips to old relatives or lonely acquaintances. Many are happy to have a conversation partner with whom they can reminisce about the family’s past or shared history. The most precious thing we can give each other is time. There is no need for guests or serving, unless the host or hostess specifically wants it.

Many have a long and lonely winter behind them – and another similar one is ahead. A visit from a relative or an old acquaintance can be the highlight of the year. The cars have brakes and you can turn into the yard without announcing. The old people are used to surprise guests.

Sari Ahola

social worker, Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.