Reader’s Opinion | Lynx hunting should be stopped for at least a few years

The hunting of the lynx population takes development in the wrong direction.

in Finland the practiced game policy could have a more positive effect on biodiversity than at present. However, population-based hunting of lynx takes development in the wrong direction. The lynx is a harmless, downright useful predator. The Finnish Game Agency could have issued 300 killing permits (HS 14.10.) instead of completely refraining from issuing permits.

According to press reports, the Finnish Game Center justifies such a large number of exemption permits by “committing the local population to maintain a favorable level of protection for the lynx population”. The justification is bad, because the level of favorable protection would be maintained better without hunting, according to everyone. Curbing poaching is not a good justification either, because poaching is an illegal activity that should be treated as such. It is necessary that the hunters themselves take better care of the poaching problem.

Exception permits the arguments obscure the real goal, i.e. the preservation of the white-tailed deer population at a high level in southern and central Finland. As far as we know, the lynx does not cause any damage to the local population. It does cause trouble for hunters when they use deer as food, even at their feeding grounds. Here we are competing for the same catch.

The white-tailed deer is an alien species brought here, whose population has grown too large. An excessively large deer population causes damage to crops and gardens. It seems that it is also a threat to many wild plants, even blueberries. White-tailed deer cause 6,500–7,000 traffic accidents every year. Their compensation is in the range of 30–40 million euros annually.

Expensive game fences are built to prevent crashes. Deer also effectively spread ticks, and these ticks increasingly spread Lyme disease to humans. Large-scale winter feeding of deer has also fattened another alien species, the wolf dog, whose population has strengthened and its harm to the rest of nature has increased. Lynxes would also punish raccoons.

“ Ilves is a vicarious sufferer.

A white-tailed deer maintaining hunting at its current level is expensive. We think that many hunters could also accept a smaller deer population with fewer disadvantages. We propose to consider stopping lynx hunting for at least a few years. The scale of deer winter feeding and the effects on Finnish nature should also be investigated.

It would be great if we could see the time when the growth of the lynx population and the reduction of winter feeding of the deer – and possibly its complete cessation in time – would cause a significant decline in the deer population. This would improve biodiversity, reduce harm, and still have enough deer to hunt. We believe that a more balanced game policy would really enjoy the support of the local population.

Group Högmander

Turku

Risto Timonen

Masku

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.