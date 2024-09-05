Reader’s Opinion | Looking for the culprits does not help a violent child

Reader’s opinion|A large number of children who have experienced violence are deprived of the care they need.

Last In recent years, it has been reported that there are more and more children in early childhood education and schools who behave aggressively. Children hit, bite, kick, spit, throw things, scratch and use foul language.

Violent behavior can continue for years. In addition to physical violence, the burden is increased by mental violence. In May, Yle’s news featured a inspector specializing in juvenile delinquency investigations Hannu Väänänen your picturethat even the smallest disciplinary measures may be met with a card of violence. The student threatens to rape, kill or even stab a teacher or other person belonging to the school staff. The threshold has lowered, language and actions have hardened.

An investigator of the Central Criminal Police Petri Danielsson’s according to the report incidents of violence in Finnish schools have increased since 2015, and especially acts of violence by children under the age of 15 are at record highs in Finland. According to the report, the violence is more brutal and humiliating than before. There are no comprehensive statistics on school violence.

According to the law, every person has the right to mental and physical integrity. Experiencing and seeing violence indirectly is also harmful. It significantly increases the load and leaves permanent marks.

Every adult who has been abused knows how deep violence cuts. Those close to victims of violence know how widely violence is reflected. The threat of violence maintains a constant state of stress and weakens well-being.

“ A violent child must be helped with effective support measures.

Both in early childhood education and in schools, there are more traumatized children and adults who have experienced violence than perhaps we realize. Most of the victims are left without the care and treatment they need. Early childhood education and schools often lack the operational models needed to protect and support victims of violence.

It is common for children’s violence to be discussed in terms of diagnoses. Violent behavior is explained by the fact that the child has ADHD, the autism spectrum or PDA. Whatever the background situation, violence should not be accepted. A violent child must be helped with effective support measures. Too many people lack adequate help, and therefore the cycle of violence is prolonged.

Child violence is still seen as an individual problem. The culprits are sought from parents, nursing homes or the school environment. Searching for the culprits will not help. Fixing support measures will help.

The task of adults is to see to it that violent behavior is dealt with early and effectively. Victims of violence must be protected and supported. Violence is a serious societal problem that needs to be solved.

Titta Myllärinen

special class teacher, neuropsychiatric coach

Imatra

