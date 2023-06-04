Reader’s Opinion | Long tennis matches into history

Instead of the fifth set, a super tie-break could be played.

Even tennis matches lasting more than four hours can be reduced without changing the best-of-five system. This happens so that when the set wins are 2-2, a super tie-break is played instead of the fifth set.

In tournaments, a player who won a marathon match may face in the next round a player who has missed the previous game entirely due to an opponent’s injury or forfeit victory. In such cases, the match is unfair to the player who has been strained by the excessively long match. The Finnish Tennis Federation could promote this change proposal internationally.

Matti Kivelä

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.