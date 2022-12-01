Reader’s Opinion | Living in many families with children costs too much money

High-quality housing is the basis of a child’s equal life.

Well-being in Finland more than ten percent of children live at risk of poverty or marginalization, which both the corona era and the rising cost of living have worsened. The increase in poverty in families with small children is particularly worrying, as the effects on the development of a small child are the most serious.

In the weakest position are single-parent households, which are poorer than others. Families with children who speak other than Finnish and Swedish as their mother tongue are also overrepresented among poor families with children.

Family poverty with children is the result of social changes over a longer period of time, decisions at the national and municipal level, which have given family poverty with children a place in the structures of our society. All of this together has caused many problems for children, which affect well into adulthood. Corrective measures must also be extensive. Now there is an equal need to promote employment, reconciliation of work and family life, early childhood education and basic education, free hobby opportunities as well as affordable housing.

“ Affordable housing creates a secure basis for the realization of children’s rights.

Housing, i.e. home, is a special basic element that is of great importance when talking about poverty in families with children. Many low-income families have to spend more than 40 percent of their disposable income on housing, which is unreasonable considering the family’s income level. Residents need both housing support and affordable apartments to survive. Housing benefit certainly causes significant costs to society, but it cannot be removed or cut without serious consequences.

In recent years, it has been seen that investment-driven rental housing production does not create stability in the market. Instead, thanks to Ara apartments, the market will have long-term stability. Ara production is needed both for the reasonableness of the resident’s housing costs, as well as for cutting housing allowance expenses and for the benefits of the business world. Thanks to it, affordable apartments can be obtained in areas where there is a strong demand, especially for workers in the service and care sectors. The opportunities of non-profit operators with limited profit distribution to produce affordable housing should be supported by means of zoning, municipal land policy, and financial legislation.

Reasonably priced housing in a versatile, high-quality living environment creates a secure foundation for the basic elements of life and the fulfillment of children’s rights. It supports children to function as active members in society instead of marginalizing children. Reasonably priced apartments also enable young people to become independent. By promoting affordable housing production, equality development is achieved, which is increasingly needed in the society of the future.

Eija Koivuranta

CEO, Väestöliitto

Board member of Asuntosäätiö

Suna Kymäläinen

member of parliament (sd)

Chairman of Vuokralaiset ry, member of Asuntosäätiö’s delegation

