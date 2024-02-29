Reader's Opinion | Limiting political strikes is not justified from the point of view of democracy

Limiting the right to strike is a small step towards a weaker democracy.

Helsingin Sanomat editorial (26.2.) according to which the limitation of political strikes is justified. HS states that trade unions should only promote “the interests of their members in relation to employers in matters of working life” and that in a democracy elected representatives of parliament decide on legislation, not wage earners' interest organizations.

Helsingin Sanomat the view of how democracy works is simply wrong. In a representative democracy, the members of parliament elected by the citizens decide on legislation, but in a liberal democracy the citizens can influence political decision-making in other ways than by dropping a ballot into the ballot box once every four years.

Limiting political strikes narrows the right to freedom of assembly and association, which, together with other civil rights, is one of the cornerstones of liberal democracy, as it enables the existence of a free and independent civil society and participation in the political process even between elections.

“ Freedom of assembly is one of the cornerstones of liberal democracy.

Helsingin Sanomat the view of the operation of trade unions is also incorrect. Research results show that trade unions have played a significant role in promoting economic equality and political participation. The benefit organizations of wage earners are therefore basically political actors in civil society. They also have an exceptionally high ability to mobilize citizens and influence decision-makers. That's why the idea that they should refrain from political activity raises hairs.

The future world hoped for by Helsingin Sanomat, where trade unions focus only on issues of working life, is also a world where citizens' ability to influence political decision-making through collective mobilization is narrower.

We live in dark times for democracy. According to international indicators, democracy has been in decline during the last couple of decades. The decline of democracy is the result, among other things, of the gradual restriction of civil rights, not so much the restriction of elections.

In the elections elected MPs still decide on legislation Viktor Orbán led in Hungary and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leading in Turkey. Nurturing civil rights and the opportunity to influence decision-makers through collective mobilization are features that distinguish the political systems of these countries from Finnish democracy. Without civil rights, democracy will eventually fade away.

Of course, a functioning democracy does not have to be to everyone's liking, but it is important to realize that restricting the right to strike is a small step towards a weaker democracy.

Andrea Vaccaro

PhD, researcher, Blavatnik School of Government

University of Oxford

