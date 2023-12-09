Reader’s Opinion | Lifestyle choices do not happen in a vacuum

According to Sydänliitto’s survey, the main concerns of working-age people regarding well-being are endurance and weight control.

Health and the Finnish Institute of Welfare (THL) recently published the results of the Terve Suomi study, which paint a worrying picture of the prevalence of risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. The main risk factors – high blood pressure or cholesterol and obesity – affect millions of Finns.

Risk factors can be influenced by lifestyles, which are based on several different issues. People do not make choices related to well-being and health in a vacuum. Many social, economic, cultural and material conditions determine choices and limit opportunities and freedom of choice.

When so many things affect lifestyles, how could we make people’s lives easier? Recovery from the burden of everyday life and an individual’s belief in his own ability to influence his life with his actions is also the basis for making healthy choices and promoting well-being.

According to Sydänliitto’s survey, the main concerns of working-age people regarding well-being are endurance and weight management. People need solutions to these concerns that are easy to implement and implement. Sydänliitto offers and develops services and methods applicable to everyday life, listening to the expressed wishes. For example, Sydänmerkki works as a good tool to support food choices.

However, to support the individual, solutions are needed at the level of societal structures that would better enable healthy choices to be made. Concrete means are taxation based on the nutritional content of food and restrictions on marketing, which directly affect pricing and availability. This health-based taxation, widely supported by the parties before the elections, should be truly investigated.

Marjaana Lahti-Koski

general secretary, Finnish Heart Association

