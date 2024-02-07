Reader's Opinion | Liberalizing pharmacy competition would ignore the patient's interest

Pharmacies play a significant role in the success of treatment.

Trade union Mari Kiviniemi wrote (HS Opinion 26.1.)that according to the report commissioned by the association from Copenhagen Economics in the fall of 2023, Finns pay more for their medicines than Swedes, and because of this, our pharmacy system should be reformed like Sweden's.

It doesn't sound believable that Finnish grocery stores would sell medicines cheaply as they promised at the same time when their margins on food prices in Finland are the highest in the world (HS 1.2.). In the same period (2015–2023) when prescription drugs have become cheaper by 20 percent, food has become more expensive by almost 25 percent.

The arguments of the trade association are partially unvalidated and ignore the negative effects of the Swedish reform. According to Apteekkariliito's data, there are more product deficiencies in Sweden than in Finland, and according to Fimea's report, the health effects of the products have not been desired in all product groups. Sweden and Norway have already raised the prices of medicines to secure availability (HS Guest pen 5.2.).

The trade association's price-focused mantra ignores the patient's interest. Pharmacies play a significant role in the success of treatment. In them, medicines are sold by a pharmacist who directs the patient to the correct use of the medicines and, if necessary, treatment. Pharmacies are part of the Finnish health care system, and they cannot be compared to a normal retail store.

According to a study carried out by Taloustukkimas, 93 percent of Finns were very satisfied with the pharmacy system. It is the hope and interest of Finns that the distribution of medicines will continue to be within the framework of a trusted, respected and functioning system.

Mika Aalto

managing director

Kemianteollisuus ry

