Reader’s Opinion | Let’s secure religious peace and not throw gasoline on the flames

Is it reasonable that in the name of freedom of speech, a citizen is guaranteed the right to insult another’s religious thought?

Penin of Finland representatives Peter Mickwitz, Iida Simes and Laura Lindstedt wrote (HS Opinion 26.8.), that freedom of speech should not be restricted by the religious peace clause. Their reasoning seems flimsy to me. Authors defend the right to burn books in the name of freedom of speech.

The history of burning books is long. Here are just a few mentions: In 1821, more than two hundred years ago, Heinrich Heine wrote in his play Almansor: “Where books are burned, eventually people are also burned.” In the spring of 1933, book fairs raged in dozens of different cities in Germany. The biggest riot was in Berlin, where students cleaned out thousands of volumes of books from libraries. Among them were the works of Karl Marx, Sigmund Freud and Thomas Mann. We know the consequences. And books have been burned in Finland too.

The final chapter in this long story is the burning of Korans. However, not in Finland, because of the religious peace clause. Suomen Pen would now like to remove this restriction.

Different peaces have been legislated before, such as women’s peace a long time ago. Have we now reached a stage in Finland where religion, the peace of an individual’s personal faith, no longer needs to be protected? Denmark seems to be taking a step back, back in the direction of invulnerability. Would it be possible to use reason too?

Does freedom of speech guarantee a citizen the right to insult another’s religious thought? I remember an art exhibition where the artwork was immersed in a glass container filled with urine as a crucifix. Even though I’m a writer myself, I don’t like our practice, where the writer is free to write about his contemporaries by name in his fictional novel. There could be some meaning in that too.

Is religious peace needed? If the alternative is knowingly and intentionally insulting another faith and another person, securing peace is a better practice in my opinion. Christians were a thousand years ago, or at least hundreds of years ago, in a situation where some Muslims seem to be now. In other words, unbelievers appear to be in mortal danger. If and when this is the case, isn’t it reasonable to protect religious peace and not throw gasoline on the flames?

Heikki Palmu

writer, Turku

