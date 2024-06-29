Reader’s Opinion | Let’s return city bikes to their proper places

Reader’s opinion|City bikes offered for free use in Vantaa can be found everywhere.

Vantaa is offering free city bikes this year in honor of its anniversary. This great act promotes beneficial exercise for our townspeople. However, the nice act is watered down by the fact that the wheels are not returned to their rightful places, but they are now lying around wherever it hurts.

The fact that the bikes are now available free of charge does not justify treating them carelessly. In the endgame, we city dwellers pay for the free rides in the form of taxes, so the bikes should end up in their rightful places after the ride, so that others can use them as well.

Paula Ahonen

Vantaa

