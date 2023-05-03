Reader’s Opinion | Let’s make it a goal to stop littering completely

You can still see trash everywhere.

Over has launched a campaign in which municipalities and organizations encourage citizens to collect garbage. The project is appropriate and excellent. There is a positive talkative spirit behind this. There is enough to collect after May Day and last winter.

But why is there still trash everywhere even after the campaign? I guess they didn’t fall from the sky. Pori city related to this campaign on the pages let’s get to the heart of the matter: “The goal is… to reduce people’s indifference towards littering.”

We need more collectors and garbage bags and garbage. But we also need a new common attitude and zero tolerance for littering. After this important garbage collection, could you organize a practical and fun quality campaign with the goal of stopping littering?

Antti Kujanpää

Espoo

