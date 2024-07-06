Reader’s Opinion | Let’s make Finland the leading country of radical creativity

Reader’s opinion|Creativity is increasingly linked to technology.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper introduced (13.6.) creative director Teemu Suvialan thinking. According to Suviala, the importance of creativity in the world is increasing decisively as a result of the development of technology. Creativity is at the core of business, and all organizations need processes, factors and a budget to feed creativity. Suviala stated that creativity is our best way to solve the challenges of our multi-crisis reality.

I share Suviala’s views and I also claim that Finland has the opportunity to become a leading country in radical creativity.

Society needs more creative professionals than now, and they should be placed in all fields: planning, building cooperation, questioning and helping to tolerate confusion. Creative methods can be used in all structures and processes, from product design to the world’s most vexing problems.

At best, completely new solutions are found through them, which permanently change the way we think and act as individuals, organizations and societies. At Aalto University, we call this comprehensive vision radical creativity.

In Finland, we are looking for new cornerstones of our country’s success. The eyes are focused on innovations and many kinds of efficiency, but are we looking enough in the direction of creativity? Finland has an excellent starting point, as we train creativity skills at the world’s top level and offer continuing education related to creativity.

In the future, creativity will be even more connected to technology. Since Finland is a leading country in both creativity and technology, we have positioned ourselves on a globally ready springboard. Finland is also at the top of the world in artificial intelligence research mentioned by Suviala. In addition, our management culture based on trust and low hierarchy enables creativity to be harnessed for the benefit of organizations.

The means of creativity are right in front of our noses. Let’s implement them and make Finland a leading environment for radical creativity!

Tuomas Auvinen

Dean of the School of Arts and Design at Aalto University

