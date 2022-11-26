Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Let’s let entrepreneurs try and keep the market open

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

An incomprehensible frenzy is sweeping the country to establish publicly owned in-house companies to produce support services, such as cleaning, food and laundry services.

in Finland the number of companies is around three hundred thousand, and about a third of the total number of entrepreneurs are women. The number of women has been increasing, but there are one in four employer entrepreneurs from this group. In general, 93 percent of our country’s business base are companies employing less than ten people and 69 percent are sole proprietors. The job market is still rigid and many entrepreneurs end up growing their business by choosing network-like operations instead of employment.

The positive thing is that entrepreneurship interests young people. It offers answers to themes that they value in their work: for example, opportunities to influence work, flexibility, balancing work and free time and doing meaningful things. Entrepreneurship education has been given a place in curricula since early childhood education. Fortunately, many things are progressing. Instead, a lot of work still needs to be done for entrepreneur-friendly decision-making.

See also  WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU law, says bloc

Right now we live in a time of contradictions. Promoting the vitality of the municipality and the region is written in the strategies and belongs to the vocabulary of every decision-maker who lives on the nerves of time. We are having discussions in society about how we need jobs, experts and tax revenues to cover the rising costs.

However, at the same time, decisions are made that stifle the opportunities for entrepreneurship and business growth. This is currently culminating in new welfare areas, where service strategies and the organization of support services are decided. An incomprehensible frenzy is sweeping the country to establish publicly owned in-house companies to produce support services, such as cleaning, food and laundry services. With these decisions, the market is closed, growth opportunities are taken away from entrepreneurs, and the region has the opportunity to make room for possible new business growth stories. Perhaps one of these companies could even have gone on the path of internationalization due to growth.

See also  Germany At least one dead and several injured in a car collision with a crowd in Berlin, the suspect is a 60-year-old man

Unfortunately, this applies especially to sectors with female entrepreneurship, and thus women’s opportunities for growth entrepreneurship are stifled. The same applies to the actual social security services, with which companies employ more than 80,000 people. It is desirable that the service strategies of each welfare area contain records of how this group is utilized in service production. Every actor and expert must be brought in when there is a crying shortage of creators. So let’s remove the obstacles to growth so that vitality can flow and take over our country.

Katja Rajala

chairman

Finnish business women

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Lets #entrepreneurs #market #open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

AMLO regrets death of actor Héctor Bonilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.