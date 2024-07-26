Reader’s Opinion | Let’s hold prime ministerial elections in Finland

Reader’s opinion|Each party could nominate its own candidate for prime minister in each constituency.

What if we made the parliamentary election a real prime ministerial election? Each party could nominate its own candidate for prime minister in each constituency. It would be a kind of super candidate. He would be able to gather additional support for his party in this way.

The candidate for prime minister who received the most votes would be allowed to start government negotiations. In this way, the parliamentary elections would really be prime ministerial elections. The reform would probably increase interest in elections and voter turnout. The change should be made in time for the next parliamentary elections.

Antti Kainulainen

social studies teacher, Espoo

