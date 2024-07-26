Reader’s Opinion | Let’s go to the berry forest together

Reader’s opinion|Joint berry-picking trips could be organized for pensioners.

I am thought that many seniors and why not younger people would like to participate in picking berries and mushrooms. The prerequisite would be a ride and safety.

As far as I know, no pension group or any other organization organizes such trips anywhere in Finland. Carnival trips, pleasure trips and so on, yes.

If such an opportunity were available in the summer, for example, once a week, many people would probably be happy to pack snacks. There could be sausage roasting and soot pot coffees in the forest.

I recommend that you give it a try!

Tarja in Ylipie

master of philosophy, Oulu

