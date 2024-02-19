Reader's Opinion | Let's give the politicians peace of mind

The government has the right to pursue its policy and the parliament has the right to enact laws, even if they don't please everyone.

Subordinates political strikes make us think about the relationship between labor market organizations and our political institutions. By the latter, I mean here especially the role of the parliament as lawmaker, i.e. our parliamentary democracy.

Laws are created as parliamentary majority decisions based on the current government's proposal. If the laws are not good from the point of view of the majority of our citizens, the majority of the parliament and the government will change after four years at the latest.

The government has the right to pursue its policy and the parliament has the right to enact laws, even if they don't please everyone. The enacted laws define the boundaries of the playing fields of our society at any given time.

Finland is a market economy. The parties representing different markets have their own interest organizations, which legitimately strive to influence political decision-makers and even legislation. But interest organizations do not make laws and cannot place themselves above parliamentary democracy. They also have no veto rights. Labor market organizations must also be aware of their place in our society. They play a key role in agreeing working conditions and developing working life. However, let's let the government and parliament do their job according to our constitution.

Juha Koskinen

Master of Science in Political Science, Helsinki

