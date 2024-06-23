Reader’s Opinion | Let’s give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the joy of cycling

Reader’s opinion|Could speeding cyclists give other road users peace of mind?

I am followed with confusion the cycling culture of Helsinki, especially on the Munkkiniemi–Keilaniemi axis. Cyclists behave aggressively towards motorists and slower cyclists – even a child has been cursed and pointed at after accidentally riding in the middle of the cycle lane.

I have lived in the Netherlands, where cycling is popular, but the driving culture there is not the same. People exercising there by cycling do not ride in the urban area, but outside the populated areas. Could the cyclists who ride hard also move in Helsinki to ride outside the populated areas and give other road users peace of mind?

Even on motorways, traffic wouldn’t run well if formula and rally cars were also driving among the other traffic. Let’s give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the joy of cycling.

Riina Tammenkoski

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.