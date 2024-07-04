Friday, July 5, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Let’s delay the school children’s summer vacation by a week

July 5, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Let’s delay the school children’s summer vacation by a week
It would be important to ask the opinion of the schoolchildren themselves.

Now there is an argument about whether the school children’s summer vacation should be delayed starting from Midsummer (or by two weeks) or whether we should continue with the current system. More than 40 of the MPs who responded to Yle’s survey would be willing to delay the start of the summer holidays (2.7.).

As a compromise, the summer vacation could be delayed by one week. In this case, the Easter holiday could be extended by a couple of days on both ends. It would be important to ask the opinion of the schoolchildren themselves.

Matti Kivelä

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

