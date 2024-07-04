Reader’s Opinion | Let’s delay the school children’s summer vacation by a week

Reader’s opinion|It would be important to ask the opinion of the schoolchildren themselves.

Now there is an argument about whether the school children’s summer vacation should be delayed starting from Midsummer (or by two weeks) or whether we should continue with the current system. More than 40 of the MPs who responded to Yle’s survey would be willing to delay the start of the summer holidays (2.7.).

As a compromise, the summer vacation could be delayed by one week. In this case, the Easter holiday could be extended by a couple of days on both ends. It would be important to ask the opinion of the schoolchildren themselves.

Matti Kivelä

Helsinki

