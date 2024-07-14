Reader’s Opinion | Let’s collect the berry harvest with our own group

Reader’s opinion|Why don’t berry entrepreneurs organize transportation for people from the cities?

In the papers there have been articles about the plight of berry entrepreneurs when they cannot get pickers from Thailand. At the same time, they tell about the large amounts of money spent on plane tickets and other things. Could this money be used at home? A reasonable price would be paid for the picked berries. Transportation would be arranged so that those who wish can pick it up. Why is the local picker not valid?

The best berry openers are outside the settlement. Transport is then a decisive factor, as well as safety. Why don’t berry entrepreneurs arrange transportation from cities? In this way, people without cars would have a chance to get to the berry. And you wouldn’t have to go alone. Money doesn’t seem to be the problem, attitude is more!

School children collect trip money in the most amazing ways. Collecting berries would be both useful and educational. A valuable harvest could be recovered with your own team. It depends on the will!

Arja Vuoni

Kemijärvi

