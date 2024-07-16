Reader’s Opinion | Legal interpretations are not matters of opinion

Reader’s opinion|Social power structures largely dictate what kind of legislation is produced and how it is interpreted.

Is of course it is true that all values ​​and ideas are products of their time, like the professor Jukka Korpela stated (HS Opinion 11.7), and thus they change to the state of time. Even the modern rule of law has a history of just over 200 years.

The principles of the rule of law have strengthened significantly in that time. However, it is important to emphasize that political trends do not share the same views on the value of the rule of law.

Social power structures – the state of democracy – largely dictate what kind of legislation is produced and how it is interpreted. There are also different ideologies in a democratic society, and different solutions to legal and other problems are pursued to implement them.

This still does not mean that justice is only a matter of opinion or that the views of jurists on the interpretation of the constitution and other laws are mere opinions. And even further from the truth is the claim that the parliament would have unlimited power to decide on new legislation.

Korpelan the views do not reach the core of the democratic rule of law and also incorrectly describe legal thinking. The rule of law and democracy are fatally linked: one cannot exist without the other. It is the advancement of democracy that has produced a strong rule of law, the core of which is respect for basic and human rights. The changes have been the result of changes in political power relations, not the spread of the legal philosophical doctrines of some part of the world.

“ Ideology overrode cool judgment in drafting the conversion law.

Parliament is the highest state body exercising jurisdiction, but even its activities have their limits in the rule of law. These restrictions are written into the constitution (including the protection of minorities), EU law and international human rights treaties.

One can disagree on where these boundaries lie, but not everything is fine. It is not a question of opinions. Both when enacting laws and when interpreting them, legal decisions can be made not only at different levels, but also at very different levels.

It is always essential to also see the ideological contexts of the alternatives. In the Reversal Act, the government does not destroy the rule of law, but offers a solution that paves the way for the erosion of the principles of the rule of law. At the same time, the best available expert knowledge is ignored – the question is about ignoring knowledge-based law preparation. I see signs related to the strengthening of right-wing populism in Europe.

All Finns are constantly worried about the country’s security. But the means by which a difficult problem is solved is an ideological choice that will have effects in the future.

In this case too, it would have been possible to draft a law that would not violate the central principles of the rule of law. But there didn’t seem to be any will: ideology trumped cool judgment.

Jukka Kekkonen

Professor Emeritus of Legal History and Roman Law

