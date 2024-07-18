Reader’s Opinion | Learning support should be flexible according to the child’s needs

Reader’s opinion|Learning support in schools is undergoing renovation, but the proposed changes to the law are insufficient.

All probably agree that the current rigid and bureaucratic three-tiered learning support needs to be overhauled. As a primary school subject teacher and class supervisor, I can sign this myself.

The proposed changes to basic education regarding support for learning and going to school have been in the opinion round in the summer. The matter is important and of widespread interest – a total of 184 statements were made.

The proposed changes to the law are in the right direction, but still insufficient in many respects. The legal reform must be so clear and comprehensible that every teacher and principal can already understand what is related to student support and how it is practically implemented in schools. The draft presented now does not reach this point yet.

The release of information about the student is still imprecisely defined in the draft law. It would be important to change the disclosure of information so that the teachers who teach each student receive the necessary information about the student regarding teaching. Safety responsibility for students and each teaching group always rests with each teacher at a time, and for this reason alone it is necessary to obtain information about the student.

The new concept of anticipatory support is used in the law reform, which is of course important and worthwhile. In my opinion, this is already a natural part of a teacher’s work, based on official duty. When there is a desire to invest more strongly in proactive support measures than at present, they should be taken into account in the funding and by the teaching organizer in the lesson time frame.

Remedial teaching has received little attention as a form of support. The implementation of remedial education should be brought out more clearly in the changes being made now. For example, school transportation must not prevent the student’s support and remedial teaching. Every child is important and everyone should be allowed to grow to their own potential.

There is already a dire shortage of special class teachers and general special education teachers, and the situation is further weakened by the abolition of adult education support. Measures to train qualified teachers are missing. The draft law emphasizes the qualification of a special education teacher, but we also need the contribution of every broad-based special education teacher to organize student support in schools.

The guideline should be that the forms of support are flexible according to the child’s needs. In my view, the proposed changes do not yet ensure that the student’s right to support for learning and going to school is fulfilled.

Markku Siponen

teacher, Member of Parliament (central), Kiuruvesi

