Reader’s Opinion | Learning difficulties are not always recognized in working life

In the workplace, learning difficulties can appear in the flow of work or as difficulty in learning new ways of working.

Working life the ongoing change has been compared to the first industrial revolution. Work-related freedom and self-direction increase, which means that recognition of learning difficulties and support from supervisors at the workplace may be less. How do we identify different learners who require more time to learn something new? Sarianna Reinikainen and Katri Suhonen wrote (HS Opinion 4.11.) about the prevalence of learning difficulties and their identification in occupational health care.

In the workplace, learning difficulties can appear in the flow of work or as difficulty in learning new ways of working, and it is not possible to contact occupational health care. It is only in studies of the learning difficulties of their own children that the employee may notice the same characteristics in himself and apply for occupational health care.

The workplace early support model guides the employee and supervisor to discuss the performance of work tasks. If necessary, the work can be modified, and in cooperation with the occupational health service, the employee will be directed to more detailed investigations.

Finding out the underlying neurological and psychiatric factors of learning difficulties is a process that requires an occupational health care professional to know the symptoms and have sufficient experience. It is about a matter affecting the ability to work, the failure of which not to be resolved not only burdens the employee himself, but also the entire work community, occupational health care and other social and health care.

If a supervisor or employee has concerns about the smoothness of work, occupational health care is a natural partner as the coordinator of the process. Learning difficulties alone are not a reason for absence from work, so their prevalence cannot be ascertained from the registers. We need research in which learning difficulties are evaluated as a phenomenon and its connection to other illnesses or exclusion from working life.

Minna Majuri

specialist in occupational health care

Julia Antilainen

researcher, Institute of Occupational Health

