Hukkajoki the overrunning of the ruts has raised the debate about waterways. Many people think that in a country like Finland, which is proud of its waters, there must be legislation to protect waterways, which requires tree-lined protection zones and monitors drains effectively. This is not the case.

Major some of Finland’s forests belong to the voluntary PEFC certificate, which has a protection zone criterion. However, there are constantly shortcomings in the implementation, especially with regard to water protection. The logging area of ​​Hukkajoki is not even part of the PEFC certificate. Because of the raaku, or river pearl mussel, the ely center recommended leaving a wide protection zone in the area. Raakku is a highly endangered and protected key species of the water ecosystem. There are other important species living in the water bodies, which are of great importance to us humans.

When I was working at the Center for Business, Transport and the Environment (ely), I received feedback from citizens that we did not intervene in protection zones and ditches. Ely centers do not monitor protection zones because the Water Act does not require them. The Forest Act only rarely protects the surroundings of small bodies of water. In recent years, the interpretation of the Forest Act has been weakened and tens of thousands of hectares of previously protected stream banks have lost the protection of the law. Finland’s streams and rivers remain without a legal protection zone.

Also all kinds of drainage in the forest have a significant impact on water bodies, and current water protection methods are ineffective in preventing harm. Drainages restrict currents and intensify both floods and droughts. They weaken the habitats of stream waters, for example by silting up trout spawning grounds and cause darkening.

The darkening leads to significant ecological changes in all water bodies, for example the weakening of salmon and other salmon populations and the reduction of waterfowl populations. According to recent studies, a significant part of the carbon escaping into waterways is released back into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.

Weak legislation regarding drainage and protection zones enables free riders. Responsible operators suffer from an unfair competitive situation, and the disadvantages are transferred to others to pay.

“ The width of the protection zone could be determined according to natural values.

The environmental authorities have information on endangered species, raw streams, trout waters and waters sensitive to forestry. The widths of the protection zones could be defined according to natural values ​​and thinking about how the tree is compensated for the landowner in financially unreasonable cases.

If Finland wishes, it can prepare effective monitoring tools for felling and drainage and claim the status of forestry as a model country in water protection. The darkening of water bodies and direct and indirect climate emissions should be taken into account when monitoring drainage.

Forest growth unnecessary drainages should be prevented and all drainages subject to a permit, as the Natural Resources Agency has proposed. The continuous emergence of new sites to be restored due to weak regulation should be stopped. This causes continuous additional costs for Finland and immeasurable harm to waterways and recreational use.

Taina Ihaksi

forest project director, Baltic Sea Action Group

forest owner

ely center’s water body authority in 2009–2024

