Reader’s Opinion | Law does not decide science

Reader’s opinion|It is difficult to see why a researcher should not problematize the Holocaust in the name of science.

Last times, the role of the courts has expanded to the solution of political content issues. Now let’s go to the science side. According to the government’s proposal, denying the Holocaust can result in imprisonment. According to the presentation, this does not apply to freedom of speech or the freedom of research to evaluate historical processes. However, if the end result is defined by law, it is a question of denying the freedom of research.

World history is full of atrocities, genocides and religious persecution. The Holocaust is one such. Although it is a part of recent history, the ancient persecution of Christians, for example, is no less reprehensible. As a researcher myself, I have denied the historicity of Christian persecutions and considered them mainly inventions of saint biographies. It is difficult to see why a colleague studying modern times should not problematize the Holocaust in the name of science.

“ The belittling of Jewish suffering can be condemned within existing laws.

History as a science, it does not produce indisputable facts like the natural sciences. There cannot be a scientific statement about history that cannot be disproved. If historical truth is decided within the framework of the law in a court of law, science is prevented from working.

The belittling of Jewish suffering can be condemned within existing laws. Nor can criminal activity be justified by disguising it in the garb of science. The reform interferes with the freedom of genuine science to act as science, i.e. to put things claimed as truths into question. If there is shame in the background that Finland does not act like many other Western countries, one can ask whether it is necessary to bring the traumas stemming from their history to us just so that we can feel that we are genuine Western Europeans.

Jukka Korpela

professor of history

Joensuu

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.