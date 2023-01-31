Reader’s Opinion | Latin and Greek have an important place in our universities

Knowledge of Latin, Greek and ancient culture has been immensely beneficial and joyful in my life.

Is it Latin and Greek have a place in Finland, asked Timo Korkiakangas, Laura Nissin and Ville Vuolanto (HS Opinion 28.1.). The answer is easy: Latin and Greek definitely have an important place in Finnish universities as well. Teaching has already been reduced too much, there is no way we can afford new reductions.

I used to study Latin and Roman literature as a major, Greek as a minor. My career was not related to these subjects in any way. Nevertheless, the knowledge of Latin, Greek and ancient culture has been immensely beneficial and joyful in my life. Ancient languages ​​and culture form the basis of Western culture, their knowledge opens up many concepts, scientific terminology, the meaning of civilized words and facilitates the learning of new languages. How many remember that about 60 percent of English vocabulary also comes from Latin?

Ancient philosophy is also at the center of modern philosophy, the aftereffect of ancient literature has been enormous. Our chronology, legal traditions, architecture, democracy and countless other things are based on the inventions of the Greeks and Romans.

Abandoning this tradition would be ahistorical and short-sighted. In Finland, there must continue to be people who know Latin and Greek in depth, who are able to translate ancient and medieval literature into Finnish, do high-level antiquities research that is also relevant and interesting from the point of view of today, and prepare popular presentations about ancient culture for a wider audience. That’s how it is at the moment.

All of this binds Finland to the continuum of Europe’s common cultural and scientific tradition, in which Finland has been a part of since the Middle Ages precisely through the Latin language. We certainly don’t want to break away from this western tradition and community. Knowing and appreciating the Western tradition does not mean disparaging other traditions and cultures – on the contrary, different traditions have a lot in common and, on the other hand, a lot to give to each other through differences.

Knowledge of the past also serves to understand the present and prepare for the future. In the time perspective of the universe, Greco-Roman antiquity is the recent history of modern man.

Sari Mattero

former Latinist, retired library director, Helsinki

