Reader’s Opinion | Language shyness is taken into account in university language teaching

Language embarrassment and fear are real experiences for some students.

Helsingin Sanomat writing “National language shame” (22.2.) described negative language use and learning experiences from elementary school to university.

Language shyness and fear are real experiences for some of the students we encounter in our work at the Language Center of the University of Helsinki, and some kind of insecurity about using the language is familiar to many. Language shyness can be related to several or one foreign language, as well as to interaction in one’s mother tongue. In this case, we can talk about communication sensitivity or performance tension. The background is often just previous bad experiences and the fear of failure.

We want to point out that in today’s university language shame is dealt with purposefully and sensitively in language center teaching. The phenomenon is recognized and tackled in teaching. The primary core of language teaching is the development of courage and communication skills. We don’t focus specifically on grammar, pronunciation or mistakes, but on communication.

Various threshold questions that trouble students and hinder smooth communication in a foreign language can appear during university studies. We need cooperation along the entire educational path so that language shame is recognized and it can be helped to face it. Everyone has the right to learn a language without being disturbed by shame or fear. As a practical way to deal with language shyness, the Language Center offers, among other things, groups of different learners.

It is also never too late to learn a language. In accordance with the continuous learning strategy of the national higher education institutions, we have opened several of our language courses to people outside the university as well. The goal is that more and more citizens’ perceptions of their own language skills will be more positive in the future.

Katja Bergbacka

manager

Tuula Lehtonen

university lecturer, second supervisor of the English department

Janne Niinivaara

expert, teaching and learning support

Language Center of the University of Helsinki

