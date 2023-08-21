Reader’s Opinion | Laajasalo traffic planning failed

A significant part of Laajasalo’s internal traffic is now dependent on the tiny Marunakuja–Ilomäentie.

As part of Laajasalo’s transformation projects Kuvernöörintie was permanently closed to traffic on August 14. However, the traffic planning failed to take into account the fact that, with this change, all connections between Humalniementi, Kuukiventi and the people living north of them to the center of Laajasalo will be based on a long and narrow detour, along which there are daycare centers and schools. At the same time, those living elsewhere on the island bring their children to the same destinations.

A significant part of Laajasalo’s internal traffic is now dependent on the tiny Marunakuja–Ilomäentie. Everyone can look at the map to see how smart the design looks: You set off from Kuukiventie to your destination Kauppakeskus Saari. Instead of the direct road, you drive the route Humalniementie–Marunakuja–Ilomäentie–Reposalmentie.

Unsuccessful planning and implementation plagues the people of Laajasalo in other respects as well, especially in the form of significant congestion in commuting traffic.

Kasimir Winter

Laajasalo, Helsinki

