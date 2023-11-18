Reader’s Opinion | Koskelantie is known to be unsafe, but why doesn’t the city of Helsinki do anything about it?

The feedback sent to the city of Helsinki about the dangerousness of Koskelantie seems to disappear into a black hole.

In the year By October 2022, the automatic surveillance car had monitored Koskelantie in Käpylä 28 times. During those times, the camera had flashed about a thousand times at speeding cars, says Dennis Pasterstein, director of Helsinki’s traffic control function in his tweet in October 2022.

In June 2023, a pedestrian died in Koskelantie after being run over by a motorist at the crosswalk. Accidents happen at regular intervals. Problems have been reported for decades. There are also near-miss situations all the time, and they do not end up in accident or death statistics, thanks to the attentiveness of pedestrians and cyclists. Often the dodgers are children of primary school age. Most recently, MTV news the video captured by the running commuter Oto’s camera (11.11.), where a small child dodged a large minivan on the crosswalk.

Speeding you can see with your own eyes by standing on the side of the road for a moment at any time of the day. Driving towards red lights can be observed at any crosswalk – lighted or unlit – especially during rush hours.

During the past year, when crossing Koskelantie with green lights, I have dodged a car driving towards red lights three times as a pedestrian, as well as three times on a bicycle. Recently, two and three elementary school-aged children were crossing the crosswalk with me on another occasion, when the driver ran a red light while also forgetting the obligation to give way to a turning car.

Koskelantie is the kindergarten and school route for many children from Käpylä and the surrounding area. The feedback sent to the city of Helsinki seems to disappear into a black hole, and the authorities do not have the resources to constantly monitor the three-lane accessible road in both directions, where the 40 km/h speed limit or other traffic rules are not followed.

“ We have outsourced traffic safety for children.

The planned change to Koskelantie will remove pedestrian crossings without lights, lengthen many people’s walking distances and thus make walking a less attractive option. Traffic lights don’t solve problems either, because red seems to be just a suggestion for motorists.

What has to happen before the city councilors, city officials and public authorities get a collective agreement to make Koskelantie safe for its vulnerable users? Relying on the benevolence of motorists – or compliance with traffic rules – clearly does not work.

We have outsourced traffic safety to children and the weakest parties in traffic, so that adult motorists save a second or two on their journey or can browse their phones while driving. Is that a fair price for a human life? At least there are no extra lives to lose in my own family.

Gia Forsman-Härkönen

parent from Käpylä, Helsinki

