Reader’s Opinion | Kela’s model could further complicate the situation in primary healthcare

Health care problems are not solved by individual visits to the doctor.

Treatment queues more private doctor’s visits are planned for dismantling (HS 12.6.). This would be implemented with a model supported by Kela, where you could apply for a general practitioner for almost the same price as a public doctor. The model has been shown to guarantee equal access to a general practitioner and reduce emergency room visits and referrals for specialized medical care, when a person could choose between a social security center and a private medical center (HS 3.6.).

People with multiple illnesses need and use public healthcare services the most. The costs of multi-morbidity are high and do not consist only of individual general practitioner visits. Patients with several long-term illnesses need continuity, coordination and multi-professional expertise in their care. The service system is currently unable to meet their needs effectively. Multimorbidity has already increased strongly in the working-age population, and it has been identified as one of the most important healthcare challenges of aging societies.

“ Increasing doctor’s visits for private individuals would above all serve young people with good general health.

Increasing private doctor visits would primarily serve young people in good general health, who have the resources to choose their service provider and seek treatment even over a longer distance, as well as families with children in individual cases of illness. This does not reduce emergency room visits and the need for specialized medical care. For a person with multiple illnesses, the risk is a weakening of the continuity and planning of treatment, which, together with the challenges of information flow, can lead to the opposite situation.

The model could further complicate the situation of primary care and the workload by referring healthier service users to a private doctor. The need for emergency room visits and specialized medical care could be managed with permanent treatment relationships, which would be made possible by strengthening public primary health care services and resources.

Pauliina Halonen

PhD researcher, University of Tampere

Esa Jämsen

professor of geriatrics, University of Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.