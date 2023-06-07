Reader’s Opinion | Kela’s model could curb the growth of medical debt

The patient’s right to treatment and services must be protected in all situations.

Coil has presented and proposed improving access to basic social and healthcare services by utilizing private service providers significant reimbursements for private general practitioner visits.

Kuluttajaliitto encourages you to carefully find out all the means by which patients’ right to treatment can be secured. In order to break up the care queues and curb the care debt, it is now necessary to think about additional means, with the help of which all available nurse and doctor resources can be utilized.

When evaluating the alternatives, the realization of the patients’ interests and the effects on the entire social and health care system must be taken into account. In connection with possible more effective utilization of private services, it is absolutely important to ensure that the operational possibilities of welfare areas are not weakened at the same time.

The organization of high-quality and timely public health and social services must be secured as a priority, and the resourcing of the operation and development of welfare areas must be sufficient.

The development of welfare areas will take time. In the meantime, the patient’s right to treatment and services must be protected in all situations. The utilization of private service providers could be one way to secure the adequate social and health services guaranteed by the Basic Law and to access treatment in a reasonable time, as stipulated in the Health Care Act.

Juha Beurling-Pomoell

general secretary, Kuluttajaliitto ry

