Coil has proposed a new financing model for health care, in which it would pay for the part of citizens’ visits to private general practitioners that exceeds the small deductible (HS 31.5.). The model was criticized in the HS opinion department (HS 3.6.), and the criticism highlighted several weaknesses of the model from the point of view of systems thinking: for example, the deterioration of continuity of treatment, poor allocation of resources and insufficient evidence of effectiveness. Among these, effectiveness is key when evaluating the model’s suitability for solving the problems of our healthcare system.

Very a functioning health care system produces benefits for citizens without causing an unreasonable burden on the environment or society. Achieving this requires identifying individuals who benefit from treatment interventions and providing them with evidence-based treatment at the right time. In this case, the action is impressive.

The untargeted increase in health care activities corresponding to the model proposed by Kela has in the past in large population surveys significantly increased the use of health services without, however, producing a meaningful health benefit for the citizens. At baseline, the participants in these studies were covered by weaker health services compared to the Finnish population.

If if the proposed model is realized, companies producing health services will strive to create and market more service products for a healthy population, thereby reaching a larger and easier to treat customer base. In health care, increasing operations increases the demand for services. Part of this demand is by nature such that responding to it cannot produce a benefit for the patient, i.e. the action is not impressive.

“ There is a huge amount of work ahead of us in the welfare areas.

It also has its own problem, that when the model is implemented, companies providing health services would have more resources and the desire to compete for employees doing the work of a general practitioner. All of this would result in an increase in the demand for general practitioner services provided by the welfare areas and a smaller opportunity for activities that generate value for the patient and have an impact.

In welfare areas has a huge job ahead of him in the effectiveness-oriented development of operations. Methods must be developed for evaluating effectiveness, and the structure and processes of the organization must be reviewed. At the same time, the regions are struggling with a labor shortage, and there is not enough funding for even all necessary investments.

In the social security reform, the healthcare funding model has been created to be more sustainable than before. The new funding model proposed by Kela would cripple the goals of the social security reform and weaken the functioning and development capacity of welfare areas without producing real value for patients. It would be better to use the resources absorbed by the model when it is implemented directly for the development of the welfare areas.

Teemu Drews

cardiology specialist and regional councilor (green)

South Karelia welfare area

