Reader’s Opinion | Kaj Stenvall’s works are boldly displayed

Referring to to talk about Kaj Stenvall’s satirical Putin works (HS 23.2.) I would like to announce that our guild had an annual exhibition at Finlayson in Tampere in the Terde space already in the spring of 2022. The exhibition included a section called Putin’s Bunker, where 15 caricatures and caricatures about Putin were displayed.

According to the supervisors’ calculations, about 1,450 exhibition visitors visited our exhibition and they did not cause disturbances, let alone terrorist acts. We are currently considering bringing Putin’s bunker to our exhibition next summer once the exhibition space is finally secured. Only Kaj Stenvall’s works are boldly displayed.

Erkki Kangas

Founding member of Skarpit guild (Grafia), Vantaa

