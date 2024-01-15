Reader's Opinion | Joint responsibility must be taken for emissions from peatlands

Emissions from peatlands must be allocated to the land owner, but the responsibility must be borne jointly.

Fortunately In Finland, there is land that can be used to produce food in a world that is becoming more and more challenging due to conflicts and climate change. However, we cannot close our eyes to our challenge: Suomaa-Finland has peatlands that cause the lion's share of greenhouse gas emissions in our land use sector.

There are two main reasons for the large emissions from peatlands. The abundant organic carbon in peatland breaks down into carbon dioxide from land use and its changes. In peatlands, nitrogen oxide emissions, which strongly warm the climate, arise from the use of fertilizers. Nitrogen oxide and carbon emissions from peat soil can be many times higher than emissions from mineral soil.

Who owns the peatland emissions then? The topic is debated and topical. At the moment, the guidelines for calculating food emissions are also being drawn up in the projects of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency. From the point of view of emissions calculation, a position must be taken on the subject. There are at least three options.

It is possible to calculate emissions from peat and mineral soils separately per field block. On the other hand, it is possible to calculate emissions regionally and create averages per province or nationally. In the average values, soil emissions are allocated to fields in the area, regardless of whether they are peat or mineral soils.

The most realistic is to allocate emissions to their sources, i.e. their land blocks. Using regional averages would be easier, but unfair. Emissions from peatlands may not be pumped into mineral lands, even though peatlands have been taken for economic use for historical reasons.

However, we cannot expect individual farmers, even those who own peatlands, to solve the system-level challenge, which individuals have a limited opportunity to influence.

Incentives must be aligned. Farmers must be supported with market mechanisms, such as emission rights and subsidies for emission reductions. With their responsible purchases, companies can support farmers and fulfill their ambitious climate promises. With the EU's CSRD directive and companies' climate goals, food companies have to demonstrate their responsibility and implement impressive climate actions that new technologies and know-how make possible. The financial sector must channel enough money to companies that achieve emission reductions and reduce funding from companies that increase emissions.

It is the joint responsibility of food companies, retail chains and public administration to create structures with farmers that we, the consumers, can support rational land use on a systemic level. I think the responsibility must be joint, even if the emission calculation is aimed at the landowner. By closing our eyes, we only push the problem forward.

Ernesto Hartikainen

CEO, Biocode

